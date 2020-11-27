Scots legal costs rise by more than 5% over year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Legal aid costs have risen by more than 5% over the last year, according to new figures.

Numbers released by the Scottish Legal Aid Board show the taxpayer-funded assistance was worth £130.8 million in 2019/20, compared with £123.7 million in the previous year.

It enabled tens of thousands of people in Scotland to enforce or protect their rights, resolve disputes and defend themselves when the state and others took action against them.

Colin Lancaster, chief executive of the Scottish Legal Aid Board, said: “Legal aid makes a vital contribution to tackling inequalities in Scotland by helping tens of thousands of often vulnerable people deal with a range of problems, including with housing, debt, mental health or family breakdown, as well as providing a defence against criminal charges.

“The £7.1 million increased cost of legal assistance in 2019/20 clearly illustrates how our legal aid system is designed around case-by-case funding and is demand-led rather than restricted by a fixed budget.

“We operate a set of tests to determine people’s eligibility for services and ensure that the appropriate payments are made to those providing the services we fund.

“This is how the legal aid system in Scotland operates to make sure that everyone who receives help is eligible and that solicitors and advocates are paid for the work they do.”

The increase in expenditure last year reflects a rise in demand for certain services and a 3% increase in fees paid to solicitors and advocates for services provided to the public.

Criminal legal assistance expenditure increased by 3% to £75.8 million, driven by a higher spend on solemn criminal legal aid, which rose by £2.8 million to £33.1 million.