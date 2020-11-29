Police hunt for Greggs bakery robber

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man made off with a three-figure sum of money after robbing a Greggs bakery.

He entered the bakery in Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, at around 4pm on Saturday and threatened staff before escaping with the cash.

The thief is described as white, 5ft 9 tall, of medium build and wearing a green/camo-coloured jacket and hat, with a black face mask.

He was last seen on Dumbarton Road, possibly heading up Peel Street towards Hyndland.

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery which occurred within Greggs in Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, on Saturday, 28 November, 2020.https://t.co/0v3ZSlEsdn pic.twitter.com/LexohmiPL7 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) November 29, 2020

Detective Sergeant Graham Clarke, from the community investigation unit based at Govan, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the people in the shop at the time and inquiries are ongoing to try and trace the individual responsible.

“The surrounding area would have been busy around the time of the robbery and I would appeal to anyone who saw a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please come forward.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were travelling along Dumbarton Road around 4pm on Saturday afternoon to check their footage in case they have captured anything with could be of significance to the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2218 of Saturday, 28 November, 2020. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”