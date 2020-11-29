Woman dies in road crash in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has died following a road crash in the Highlands.

Police were called to a report of a crash involving a Toyota RAV4 car on the C1016 between Alness and Achandunie, north of Millcraig Road at 12.40am on Sunday.

The 56-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Kate Park from the road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the exact time that this road crash took place.

“I am urging anyone who was driving on this road between 10.30pm on Saturday evening, and 12.40am on Sunday morning who witnessed this take place, or who has information that may assist our continuing inquiry to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 0161 of 29 November.”

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.