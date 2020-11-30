Woman who died in Highlands crash named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman who died after a crash in the Highlands has been named.

Karen McKeddie, 56, died after her Toyota RAV4 car crashed on the C1016, between Alness and Achandunie, north of Millcraig Road.

Sergeant Kate Park, from the road policing unit, said: “We are still appealing to anyone who was on this road between 10.30pm on Saturday evening and 12.40am on Sunday morning and who witnessed this crash happen or who may have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 0161 of 29 November.”