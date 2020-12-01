Man in critical condition after van collides with tractor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is in critical condition after a crash between a van and a tractor in the Highlands.

The 33-year-old was injured in a collision on the A95, near the Skye of Curr junction near Grantown-on-Spey.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, where his condition is described as critical.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Police Sergeant Angus MacLeod of Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “A man has suffered serious injuries as a result of this crash and enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are appealing to other road users who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to speak to police.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they come forward and speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0489 of Tuesday, 1 December, 2020.”