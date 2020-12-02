Man hit by car in ‘deliberate’ attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man was hit by a car in broad daylight in what police say was a deliberate attack.

The 35-year-old man was struck by a white Ford Fiesta, registration SD11 THV, in Kelvin Gardens, Hamilton, on November 25 at 12.45pm.

Two men, dressed in black and wearing full balaclavas, got out the car and attempted to assault the victim, before driving off in the direction of Udston Road.

The car was later found burnt out on North South Road, Cleland, at around 2.50pm on the same day.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with our investigation.

“This incident took place in the middle of the day and I would ask if you were in the area or noticed anyone acting suspicious that you get in contact with Police.

“I would also ask if you saw the vehicle described being driven erratically on the day of the incident that you get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1413 of Wednesday, 25 November, 2020.”