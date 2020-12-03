Doorstep Carols can help people safely celebrate Christmas, says church minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Church of Scotland minister has called for a nationwide Christmas carol concert to take place on people’s doorsteps to safely get around lockdown restrictions.

Rev Mike Goss is urging households to gather in front of their homes for Doorstep Carols on December 20 at 6pm so it is anything but a Silent Night.

With Covid-19 restrictions curtailing traditional door-to-door singing, he appealed for the streets to be filled with classics like Away in a Manger and O Come, All Ye Faithful to send out a strong message that Christmas is “not cancelled”.

The minister of Barry Parish Church and Carnoustie Church in Angus said: “People are understandably feeling gloomy because the impact of restrictions will almost certainly mean that Christmas will look different this year.

“But the true meaning is still the same and I hope that family groups and people in bubbles coming out on to their doorsteps, ensuring they are standing two metres away from their neighbours, will provide a sense of joy, peace and comfort.”

He added: “It is fair to say that a lot of people feel that they have lost their singing voices this year because we have been unable to sing in church since March and many choirs are finding putting on online events challenging.

“Doorstep Carols is an opportunity for people to come together in small numbers in a socially distanced and responsible way as part of a wider community across Scotland and celebrate this special time of year.”

Mr Goss urged churches to record short videos of their members’ doorstep carol singing and post them on social media.

The event is to feature five carols and will last approximately 15 minutes.

Words to the five carols can be downloaded from Mr Goss’ church websites ahead of the concert.

Members of Kirk congregations across Angus have said they will take part in what could become the largest Christmas Carol concert held in Scotland.