Man charged after protest outside Celtic Park

A man has been charged after a protest outside Celtic Park.

Fans gathered outside the stadium on Sunday calling for Hoops boss Neil Lennon to be sacked after the team’s 2-0 defeat to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup.

Dozens of officers and police vehicles formed a barrier as club staff left the ground. Three officers suffered minor injuries.

Celtic fans demand Neil Lennon exit amid a heavy police presence including a circling helicopter at Parkhead pic.twitter.com/Wi7OxgklY8 — Gavin McCafferty (@GavinMcCafferty) November 29, 2020

A 22-year-old man has now been charged in connection with disorder-related offences.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, of Greater Glasgow Division, said: “Our investigation into the incident outside Celtic Park on Sunday continues and I would like to reiterate that inquiries are ongoing to establish those involved.

“Disorder of this nature will not be tolerated and any repeat of the scenes witnessed last weekend will be met with a robust police response.

“The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of demonstrations are prohibited in areas under Level 4 restrictions so I would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help the prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

Everyone at the Club is hugely disappointed by today's result. While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening. The Club will be investigating these events fully. Statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 29, 2020

He added: “Officers will continue to engage with people to explain the restrictions in place. Our response to any protest will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Celtic said in a statement on Sunday night that they will also be launching an investigation.

It said: “While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all Celtic supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening.”