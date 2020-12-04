Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Man charged after boy knocked down by car

by Press Association
December 4 2020, 3.10pm
A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident (PA)

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Edinburgh.

A six-year-old boy was struck by a car while walking across a pedestrian crossing on West Approach Road at about 4.40pm on November 6.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

The man, 44, is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

