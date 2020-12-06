Teenage girl dies after being hit by car in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage girl has died after being hit by a car on a busy Glasgow road.

The 16-year-old was struck by a grey Ford Focus on Great Western Road, near to the junction of Garscadden Road South, at about 7.45pm on Saturday.

She was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Sergeant Grant MacIver said: “A young girl has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 3177 of December 5.”