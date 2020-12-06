Van mounted pavement and drove towards trio in ‘attempted murder’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A van mounted a pavement and drove towards three people in an incident police in Inverclyde are treating as attempted murder.

The trio were walking along Inverkip Road, near the IMO car wash, in Greenock at 4pm on Friday when a silver Ford Connect van mounted the pavement and drove at them.

It struck the side of a 35-year-old man who later attended hospital and was released without needing treatment for minor injuries.

The other two people, a man and woman, were not injured in the incident.

Officers are checking CCTV footage for any relevant information and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Young said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“This incident could have been much worse – to mount a pavement and directly drive at people is incredibly dangerous and unacceptable.

“That is why I’m urging anyone with any information on this incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with a dashcam to please check their footage as it may have captured footage which could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2530 of December 4 2020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.