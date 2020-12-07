Citizens Advice network ‘unlocks £170m in year for Scots’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Citizens Advice network in Scotland unlocked £170 million for people in the financial year 2019-20, according to new figures.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has hailed the “extraordinary” figures, which suggest an increase of about £40 million compared with 2018-19.

The 59 Citizens Advice Bureaux (CABs) and associated national services across Scotland helped deliver the gains through social security payments, employment entitlements, energy costs and debt reductions among other issues.

It also means that for every £1 invested in core advice funding in 2019-20, the CABs returned £16 for people, the organisation said.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “These extraordinary figures are testament to the life-changing work CAB staff and volunteers are doing in communities across Scotland every single day.

“We know that too many people face a financial cliff edge, one big unexpected bill away from being in real trouble.

“CABs make a real and tangible difference to the lives of tens of thousands of people every year.”

He added: “What these figures also show is that the Citizens Advice network delivers exceptional value for money.

“We know there are potentially very tough times ahead … these figures make clear that the return on investment on advice is good for the economy and good for social justice.

“Since restrictions came into force during Covid-19 our CABs didn’t miss a beat, transitioning to remote working to continue to serve their local communities.

“Despite these restrictions, the network has issued more than 643,000 pieces of advice since March.”