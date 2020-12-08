Man in hospital after house explosion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital after an explosion in his house.

Residents in a neighbouring house were evacuated as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident in Whitburn, West Lothian.

Police and the fire service were called to the scene in Dixon Road at about 9.30am on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a couple of residents contacted them to report hearing a bang.

Three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit went to the scene and put out the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.30am on Tuesday December 8 2020, police and emergency services were called to a report of an explosion in a house in Dixon Road, Whitburn.

“The male householder has been taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is being treated by medical staff.”

He added: “Emergency services remain at the scene assisted by relevant utility company.

“The local council are aware. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the explosion are continuing.”