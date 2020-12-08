Man who died after Highlands crash named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver who died after a crash in the Highlands on Saturday has been named by police.

Philip Reynolds Latham, 61, of Dunbeath in Caithness, crashed his silver Ford Mondeo estate into a wall while travelling south on the A99 close to Remiggy Farm near Lybster.

The crash happened at about 12.55pm on Saturday and the road was closed for more than five hours.

Mr Latham was taken to Caithness General Hospital, Wick, where he later died.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod, of Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We are still appealing for any other road users who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place or saw the silver Ford Mondeo prior to the crash to please come forward.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they speak to officers.”