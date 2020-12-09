Man charged with attempted murder in connection with fire-raising

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a fire in Greenock.

The incident happened at a property in Holmscroft Street in the Inverclyde town on Monday November 2.

Police said a 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the alleged fire-raising.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Gerry McBride, of Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Division, said: “This most recent arrest and charge shows the progress we are continuing to make in relation to our investigations into recent fire-raisings in the area.

“Once again, I’d like to thank the public and our partners for the support we have received during this time.

“Investigations are still ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with information to please contact police.”

Officers can be contacted on 101, via the dedicated email address OperationTell@scotland.pnn.police.uk, or people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.