Man who died in car crash named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who was one of three people who died in a car crash in South Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Two men and a woman died as a result of the incident, which involved a Vauxhall Astra in Hamilton Road, Bothwell, at about 4.35am on Friday.

Jamie Williamson, 36, from Larkhall and two other people, a 62-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were also injured and were taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in South Lanarkshire.

Constable Andrew Coutts, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with all the families at this difficult time and I would ask the media to respect their privacy.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch on the 101 number, quoting reference number 0328 of 4 December.”