Coronavirus outbreak on hospital ward forces closure to admissions

A hospital ward has been closed to admissions after an outbreak of Covid-19.

NHS Borders said an infection control team is dealing with the situation at Borders General Hospital, where there are eight confirmed cases among patients.

A small number of staff members are currently symptomatic and are awaiting test results.

The health board said ward seven is closed to admissions and all but essential visiting is suspended.

Members of the Test and Protect team are in the process of tracing contacts.

Dr Ed James, consultant microbiologist, said: “A multidisciplinary team has been established to oversee the management of this outbreak and the situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.”