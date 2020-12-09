Man in court charged with attempted murder over ‘fire-raising’

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a fire in Greenock.
The incident happened at a property in Holmscroft Street in the Inverclyde town on Monday November 2.
Andrew Sutherland was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the alleged fire-raising.
The 51-year-old of Kilbirnie made no plea when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
He was released on bail and his next appearance at court is to be confirmed.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe