Greater protection for Scotland’s seas urged

The vast majority of people believe Scotland’s seas should have more protection, research has found.

Scottish Environment Link said strengthening the Marine Protected Area (MPA) network to ensure at least 30% of Scotland’s seas are highly protected, and a third are fully protected, by 2030 will be a critical step for the marine environment.

Its Save Scottish Seas coalition has launched an ocean recovery plan calling on the Scottish Government to “build back better” following the coronavirus pandemic, with ambitious targets set in law.

Scottish Environment Link said while recent Government announcements have increased the area of Scotland’s seas within the MPA network to about 37%, most of the network awaits “actual effective protection” from the most damaging and extractive activities.

It said less than 1% of inshore seabed fished by trawlers and dredgers has been protected from those heavy industrial activities within the existing MPA network, while there is only one very small fisheries no-take zone – north Lamlash Bay on the Isle of Arran – in the whole of Scotland.

A Survation poll carried out for Scottish Environment Link found 80% of the 1,018 people questioned think Scotland’s MPAs should be “fully/highly” protected.

Calum Duncan, of the Marine Conservation Society and convener of Scottish Environment Link’s marine group, said business as usual has “brought our ocean to the brink”.

He said: “Whilst there has been some welcome progress in improving marine conservation in Scotland, it has been slow and measures do not go far enough.

“Nothing short of transformative change is needed to turn around the climate and nature emergencies at sea.

“For the Scottish Government to turn rhetoric into reality and truly lead the world, we urgently need requirements in law to set and meet ocean recovery targets, a marine protected area network strengthened with high levels of protection, a transition to a climate and nature positive fishing industry, and significant investment in ocean recovery.

“The survey results show that the Scottish public agree. The ocean recovery plan charts a course to ensure that by 2030, the curve of marine environmental decline has been reversed and Scotland’s ocean ecosystems are on a clear path of recovery, able to support the fight against climate change.”

The group said harbour seal populations have declined 95% in some parts of Scotland over the past 20 years, while North Sea cod stocks have reduced by 31% since 2015.

It also said black-legged kittiwake populations have declined by 69% since 1986 and most of Scotland’s seabed, particularly reef and “blue carbon” habitats, is not in good condition.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are determined to help protect and enhance our marine environment and the designation of four new MPAs and 12 SPAs (Special Protected Areas) demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to lead by example on environmental protection.

“Thirty-seven per cent of our seas are now protected, exceeding the proposed international target to achieve 30% of global MPA coverage by 2030.

“Each site in the network is managed to achieve its conservation objectives, placing obligations on all public authorities to ensure this.

“The announcement of these new sites is an important step to ensuring measures are in place to protect our iconic marine wildlife.”