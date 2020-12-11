Cafes, shops and hairdressers to reopen in many parts of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cafes, restaurants, shops and hairdressers will be able to reopen in many areas of Scotland as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that no area of Scotland will remain in Level 4 when changes come into force on Friday.

The toughest tier of restrictions was imposed on 11 Scottish council areas -including Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Stirling – on November 20.

They will now all move down to Level 3.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs about the easing of restrictions (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Non-essential shops in these areas will be able to reopen from 6am on Friday.

The rest of the changes will come into effect from 6pm that day.

Hospitality businesses in Level 3 areas must close their doors by 6pm, meaning they will have to wait until Saturday to welcome back customers for food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Five other council areas in Scotland will have restrictions eased, the First Minister said.

Inverclyde, Falkirk and Angus will move from Level 3 to Level 2, while Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders will move to Level 1.

People in areas moving into Level 2 will be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks with a main meal in licensed premises, which must shut by 8pm.

Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls can also reopen while public transport is no longer deemed something which should be avoided.

Those in Level 1 will be able to enjoy small seated indoor events as well as limited numbers inside stadiums.

Pubs can also serve alcohol until 9.30pm without customers having to buy food.

All other council areas will remain in their current levels.