Van driver dies in four-vehicle crash

A man has died in a four-vehicle collision on the A947 in Aberdeenshire.

The crash near Hattoncrook involved a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a white and green Mercedes truck, a silver Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The 62-year-old driver of the van died at the scene of the collision, which happened at about 8.50am on Friday.

His passenger, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Ford Focus was also taken to hospital.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the north-east road policing unit, said: “Sadly this collision has resulted in the death of one man and the serious injury of two others.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak with any motorists who were using the A947 this morning and may have seen any of the vehicles involved or who may have dashcam footage of them.

“The road will remain closed until our crash investigations are complete and I would urge the public to avoid the area until the road reopens.”