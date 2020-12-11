Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man suffers head injuries in hammer attack at home

by Press Association
December 11 2020, 6.33pm
Syndicate Post image
The man suffered injuries to his head (David Cheskin/PA)

A group of four carried out a violent hammer attack on a man in his home in North Lanarkshire, police said.

The incident happened at the property at Moffat Place, Gartness, in Airdrie at around 5pm on Tuesday.

It saw the 39-year-old attacked by four unidentified men who struck him with hammers.

He suffered injuries to his head which required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Paul James of Lanarkshire CID said: “Our investigations into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity around the area on Tuesday to come forward.

“Our inquiries so far suggest this was a targeted attack with no risk to the wider public.

More from The Courier