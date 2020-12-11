Man suffers head injuries in hammer attack at home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A group of four carried out a violent hammer attack on a man in his home in North Lanarkshire, police said.

The incident happened at the property at Moffat Place, Gartness, in Airdrie at around 5pm on Tuesday.

It saw the 39-year-old attacked by four unidentified men who struck him with hammers.

He suffered injuries to his head which required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Paul James of Lanarkshire CID said: “Our investigations into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity around the area on Tuesday to come forward.

“Our inquiries so far suggest this was a targeted attack with no risk to the wider public.