Teenage driver dies after car crashes into tree in South Ayrshire

A 19-year-old driver has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree in South Ayrshire, police have said.

Police Scotland were called to a crash on the A70 at Coylton in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers said a white Vauxhall Corsa left the eastbound part of the road and hit a tree before 1.20am.

The 19-year-old was alone in the car at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley, of the Ayrshire road policing unit, said: “Although the crash happened in the early hours of the morning, from our enquiries so far, we know there were a number of cars on the road around the time of the collision.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning, particularly between Dobbies Garden Centre, Ayr and the town of Coylton.

“Any information, including dashcam footage, can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 0319 of December 13, 2020.”