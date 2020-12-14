Scotland European Championship success taken into classrooms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke and goalkeeper David Marshall are backing a new teaching tool that will bring the UEFA European Championship into classrooms.

The Learning Through Football initiative is designed to use the power of the sport to improve literacy and numeracy among primary and secondary school pupils.

It has been developed in line with the Curriculum for Excellence and includes more than 40 activities centred on the delayed Euro 2020 for teachers to download and deliver after the Christmas holidays.

Pupils at Miller Primary School have tried out a range of activities (Learning Through Football/PA)

They offer insight into the world of the Scotland men’s team and football more broadly, with activities including a look into the statistics behind the successes of captain Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Marshall, learning about presenting on TV and trying out football commentary.

Scotland qualified for next summer’s tournament, which will be held across Europe and include matches in Glasgow, after beating Serbia in a tense penalty shootout in Belgrade in November.

Clarke said: “It is important that football, as our national sport, is back on the national curriculum and it’s encouraging that the whole country can share in what the Scotland national team has achieved, especially the next generation of young people we want to inspire.

“Whether it’s playing the game or being involved in the many jobs around football, Learning Through Football is a great initiative that will allow young people to learn all about the Euros in anticipation of Scotland taking part and especially with Hampden Park being one of the host venues.”

The initiative was launched at Miller Primary School in Castlemilk, Glasgow, on Monday and organisers said it will be rolled out across the country.

Pupils at the school have tried out a range of new activities, from designing football strips to making their own national anthem for the tournament.

Two pupils have also re-enacted Clarke’s post-match interview in Belgrade.

Marshall said: “It’s great to see that qualifying for a major tournament is already having a positive influence on young people through the school curriculum.

“Learning Through Football is a terrific initiative and one I wished was available in the classroom when I was that age.

“In a way, it makes you realise the importance of what we have achieved and hopefully it inspires kids across the country to interact with football in a way that will help their education but also their careers with the possibilities that now exist in and around the game.”

Kai Clark acted out a post-match interview in one of the activities (Learning Through Football/PA)

The tool has been developed in conjunction with Glasgow’s Physical Education, Physical Activity and School Sport (PEPASS) team and Glasgow City Council education services.

Jacqueline Church, principal teacher at Miller Primary School, said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed bringing the Learning Through Football tool into the classroom.

“Everyone loves their football at Miller Primary and the activities are really flexible and allow the children to explore their own interests in the sports industry.

The tool is accessed through a newly launched area of the Scottish FA’s Uefa Euro 2020 website at euro2020.scottishfa.co.uk/learning-through-football, where primary and secondary teachers can access the resources needed to deliver the activities in schools.