Family ‘heartbroken’ over man’s death after four-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The family of a man who died following a four-vehicle crash have said they are “heartbroken” over their loss.

The crash happened at around 8.50am on Friday on the A947 near Hattoncrook in Aberdeenshire.

Anthony Duncan, 62, known as Web, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicles involved were a silver Ford Focus, a black Volkswagen Golf, a white Volkswagen Transporter and a white and green Mercedes truck.

A 58-year-old man, a passenger in the VW Transporter, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries while the 24-year-old male driver of the silver Ford Focus was also taken to the same hospital.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Duncan’s family said: “We are heartbroken that Web was tragically taken from us.

“He was a loving husband, devoted Dad, Granda, brother and friend.

“Web will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all.”

Mr Duncan was from Turriff in Aberdeenshire.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Reilly said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Duncan at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the A947 on Friday morning and may have dashcam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0596 of 11 December.”