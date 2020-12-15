Teenager dies after crash on the A9 near Dunblane

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager has died after a crash on the A9 near Dunblane on Saturday.

Kieran Knox, 19, was driving a blue Peugeot 206 when it left the A9 near the Queen Victoria School junction at around 7.30am.

Mr Knox, from the Fallin area near Stirling, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he died on Sunday morning.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 101.