Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to December 12, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days – December 13 to 16 – has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

Rates have risen in 20 of the 32 local authority areas.

The biggest rise is in Midlothian, up from 80.0 to 160.1; followed by Aberdeen, up from 73.0 to 129.0; and East Lothian, up from 78.4 to 131.7.

Argyll & Bute has recorded the biggest fall, down from 152.6 to 37.3.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland: 178.5, down from 221.2.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

From left, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to December 12; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 12; the rate of new cases in the seven days to December 5; and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 5.

Clackmannanshire, 178.5, (92), 221.2, (114)

North Ayrshire, 177.4, (239), 139.5, (188)

East Ayrshire, 163.1, (199), 133.6, (163)

Midlothian, 160.1, (148), 80.0, (74)

Glasgow City, 148.2, (938), 157.0, (994)

Dundee City, 142.6, (213), 113.8, (170)

East Renfrewshire, 136.1, (130), 128.8, (123)

Fife, 135.5, (506), 105.2, (393)

North Lanarkshire, 135.3, (462), 148.2, (506)

East Lothian, 131.7, (141), 78.4, (84)

Aberdeen City, 129.0, (295), 73.0, (167)

Renfrewshire, 127.9, (229), 162.5, (291)

South Lanarkshire, 127.3, (408), 134.8, (432)

South Ayrshire, 117.2, (132), 96.8, (109)

West Lothian, 110.9, (203), 110.3, (202)

City of Edinburgh, 107.1, (562), 72.6, (381)

Perth & Kinross, 102.0, (155), 92.1, (140)

East Dunbartonshire, 95.7, (104), 104.0, (113)

Falkirk, 93.2, (150), 75.2, (121)

Scottish Borders, 86.6, (100), 37.2, (43)

Aberdeenshire, 86.5, (226), 83.8, (219)

West Dunbartonshire, 84.3, (75), 69.7, (62)

Stirling, 74.3, (70), 86.0, (81)

Angus, 63.7, (74), 59.4, (69)

Inverclyde, 59.1, (46), 61.7, (48)

Argyll & Bute, 37.3, (32), 152.6, (131)

Moray, 21.9, (21), 12.5, (12)

Dumfries & Galloway, 20.8, (31), 25.5, (38)

Highland, 19.9, (47), 9.3, (22)

Na h-Eileanan Siar, 15.0, (4), 3.7, (1)

Orkney Islands, 0.0, (0), 4.5, (1)

Shetland Islands, 0.0, (0), 4.4, (1)