Second man charged in connection with flat blaze

A second man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fire at a flat in Inverclyde.
The incident happened in Kincaid Court, Greenock, on Monday September 28 when the ground-floor property was set alight.
A 22-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the blaze.
It comes after Colin McGhee appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last week charged with wilful fire-raising and attempted murder.
The 25-year-old, of Falkirk, made no plea and was remanded in custody.
