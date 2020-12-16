Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Second man charged in connection with flat blaze

by Press Association
December 16 2020, 4.25pm
Another man has already appeared in court in connection with the blaze (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A second man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fire at a flat in Inverclyde.

The incident happened in Kincaid Court, Greenock, on Monday September 28 when the ground-floor property was set alight.

A 22-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the blaze.

It comes after Colin McGhee appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last week charged with wilful fire-raising and attempted murder.

The 25-year-old, of Falkirk, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

