Care home could be forced to close over safety fears

Scotland’s care watchdog has launched legal action which could force a care home to close over safety concerns.

The Care Inspectorate said an inspection at Thornlea Nursing Home in Loanhead, Midlothian, uncovered “serious and significant concerns” about the quality of care provided.

The watchdog has now filed court paperwork seeking the cancellation of the privately-run home’s registration, which it said could allow new arrangements to be organised for residents.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Thornlea Nursing Home in Loanhead, Midlothian.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns about the safety of residents we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

The Care Inspectorate said its ‘first priority’ is the health and wellbeing of residents (PA)

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and the Scottish Government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time.”

Morag Barrow, Midlothian HSCP health and social care director, said it has taken “immediate action”.

She said the partnership is working with the inspectorate and NHS Lothian, adding: “Our aim is to make sure standards of care are being met by this private provider and that all appropriate measures are being taken to support residents and families.”

The application, against operators Thornlea Nursing Home Ltd, is expected to be heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

When contacted on Thursday, the firm declined to comment.

This is the second time the inspectorate has launched court action to strip a home of its registration.

It took HC-One, operators of the Home Farm care home in Portree, Skye, to court after 10 residents died in a coronavirus outbreak, before dropping the case after improvements were made.

That home has since been bought by NHS Highland, financed by the Scottish Government.