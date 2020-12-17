Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Company and man charged over worker deaths in wall collapse

by Press Association
December 17 2020, 3.45pm
The incident happened near Falkirk last year (PA)

A company and a man have been charged in connection with the death of two workers near Falkirk.

Peter Walker, 53, and Paul Henderson, 48, died when a wall at Myrehead Farm, Haining Road, collapsed on May 6, 2019.

They were undertaking maintenance work on the wall when it fell and fatally injured them.

Detective Inspector Rob Andrews, of Forth Valley CID, said: “Following a joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive, a 60-year-old man and a company have been charged in connection with these deaths.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of the men who died and we continue to work to find answers for them.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

