Travellers from Namibia and Uruguay urged to quarantine

Travellers arriving in Scotland from Namibia, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands must quarantine.

Those people coming into the country will have to self-isolate for 10 days from 4am on Saturday.

The Scottish Government said it follows a significant increase in cases of coronavirus in those countries, as well as a rise in the numbers of cases testing positive.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “In Scotland and around the world, the virus continues to pose considerable risk to life and to wider public health.

“Requiring people arriving in the country to self-isolate remains our first line of defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risk of transmission.

“It is essential that everyone plays their part to help interrupt the growth in cases of Covid-19, including anyone who is required to quarantine for 10 days.

“We continue to urge everyone to think very hard before committing to unnecessary travel overseas at this time, as well as avoiding non-essential travel to other parts of the UK.”

These latest changes follow what is the final regular review of foreign travel quarantine exemptions for this year.

The next scheduled review is on January 7.