Man seriously injured by car

A man has been seriously injured as he was hit by a car while walking with a 10-year-old boy.

The 38-year-old was hit by a 2017 plate red Ford Fiesta in Cupar, Fife, on Friday at around 5pm.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries to his lower body.

The boy was uninjured.

We're appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the #A91. The incident happened around 5pm on Friday, 18 December on the A91 Stirling to St Andrews Road, near to the Melville Lodges roundabout, #Cupar. Read more here: https://t.co/ibDu9IBkId pic.twitter.com/H3rn3ry1B9 — North East Fife Police (@NorthFifePol) December 19, 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on the A91 Stirling to St Andrews road, near the Melville Lodges roundabout.

Sergeant Michelle Burns, of Road Policing East, said: “The area would’ve been busy with traffic at the time and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us.

“The 38-year-old man and young boy were walking in that rural area so we’re also appealing to anyone who saw both of them shortly before the incident to contact us. Dashcam footage can also be given to us.”