One man dead and second in critical condition after Clydebank house incident

A man has died and a second has been left seriously injured after an incident in a house in West Dunbartonshire.

Police were called to a property in Perth Crescent, Clydebank, on Monday after reports that there were two men seriously injured.

Emergency services attended and both men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 25-year-old man died a short time later.

Hospital staff describe the 34-year-old man as being in critical condition.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the exact cause of death, however at this time it is being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of the Major Investigation Teams, said: “Officers are in the area speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV to try and establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and who was involved.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed an incident take place, or anyone with information to come forward to officers as soon as possible.”