Covid-19 cases rise as cleaning blunders found at hospital

Coronavirus cases are rising at a Lanarkshire hospital as lapses in cleaning have been identified.

NHS Lanarkshire said “a number” of wards at University Hospital Wishaw have been closed to new admissions.

A review of infection levels in the hospital has been announced after it was discovered “not all of the enhanced cleaning processes put in place as a result of the pandemic were still being carried out to the fullest extent”.

Heather Knox, NHS Lanarkshire chief executive, said: “We are working hard to do everything we can to minimise the level of infection at the hospital.

“To ensure we leave no stone unturned as we work to reduce disruption to patients and services, this will include a thorough review through our clinical review procedure.

“The review will take an in depth look at infection levels throughout the hospital and identify what more can be done to tackle this.

“For example, we have already identified that not all of the enhanced cleaning processes put in place as a result of the pandemic were still being carried out to the fullest extent at the hospital.

“This was immediately rectified and we are investigating the reasons for this issue jointly with the external service provider.”

She said the infection levels at the hospital are a “stark reminder” of the need to stick to current guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ms Knox added: “This is all the more important as levels of Covid infections are also high within the communities that University Hospital Wishaw serves.”

She added: “By following Facts: wear a Face covering; Avoid crowded places; Clean your hand regularly; keep a Two-metre distance and Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms, you will be supporting your local hospital and helping to reduce hospital admissions.”