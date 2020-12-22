Man charged after police seize cocaine worth around £44,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after police seized cocaine worth around £44,000 from a vehicle in a South Ayrshire street.

Officers searched the vehicle as part of a pre-planned operation at premises on the High Street in Maybole on Tuesday morning.

Police said that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He will appear in court at a later date.