Man charged after police seize cocaine worth around £44,000

A man has been charged after police seized cocaine worth around £44,000 from a vehicle in a South Ayrshire street.
Officers searched the vehicle as part of a pre-planned operation at premises on the High Street in Maybole on Tuesday morning.
Police said that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.
He will appear in court at a later date.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe