Seven court staff test positive for Covid-19

Seven staff at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) said that there are enough remaining staff to ensure business at the court can continue as usual this week.

The SCTS said it is working with Test and Protect, and anyone required to isolate is doing so.

An SCTS spokesman said: “A number of staff within Kilmarnock Sheriff Court have tested positive for Covid-19 and are absent from work. We wish them a speedy recovery.

“We are working closely with the local public health teams and they are content with the procedures in place to ensure the safety of all court users.

“We have stringent protocols to follow when a case is identified and are working with Test and Protect to support their requirements. Anyone required to isolate is doing so.

“Business levels are being monitored and sufficient staff are available to ensure business at Kilmarnock this week can continue. Court cases are scheduled to minimise the footfall within the building at any one time.

“All court users are being reminded of the requirement for physical distancing at all times and the wearing of facemasks in the court building.

“We encourage frequent handwashing and hand sanitiser is widely available. We operate contact tracing arrangements from all our buildings.”