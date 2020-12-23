Subway and tram operators receive £8m emergency funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Glasgow Subway and Edinburgh Trams will receive a further £8 million of emergency funding to help tackle the financial impact of the pandemic.

The latest Scottish Government funding brings the total support given to light rail to £21 million, and it will be in place by the end of March.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government is providing support to ensure services can continue to operate for those who need them.

The funding announcement follows Government discussions with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and Edinburgh Trams.

Mr Matheson said: “We continue to see reduced capacity on public transport with travel restrictions and physical distancing in place, however we still need to ensure services continue for those that need to travel for essential purposes.

“The light rail networks in Glasgow and Edinburgh continue to play a part in this ongoing sustainable transport response and will be crucial in the longer term social and economic recovery to provide essential links within Scotland’s two largest cities.

“The support to date has enabled these light rail networks to carry over two million trips since July, further demonstrating the importance of these services.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to see significant financial constraint over the coming months and as such we are providing further financial assistance until the end of the financial year to enable services to continue.

“I would again like to thank all the people working across the light rail sector who have, and continue to, provide services for key workers and others who needed to travel for essential journeys to do so during very challenging circumstances.”

Transport for Edinburgh chief executive George Lowder said: “The city’s tramway is a key component of Edinburgh’s transport system.

“This funding allows us to continue to carry essential and key workers, those who cannot work from home and those who need to travel to school or study through the spring, as we continue to deal with Covid-19.”

SPT chair Martin Bartos said: “Despite the many difficulties faced by all public transport operators providing services at this time, the Subway has continued to be a vital link around Glasgow for those travelling on essential journeys since the beginning of the pandemic.

“While 2021 will undoubtedly be another challenging year, this funding contributes towards covering the financial costs and losses which we face until passenger numbers recover.”