Fresh appeal over missing pensioner one year after disappearance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information one year after the disappearance of a 73-year-old man.

James Paton, from Beauly in the Highlands, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Monday December 23, 2019.

He was spotted driving his silver Dacia Duster at Ruttle Woods near the River Beauly, where he planned to walk his dog.

His car was found abandoned there at around 4.30pm that afternoon with his spaniel collie cross dog inside, but there was no trace of Mr Paton.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in and of stocky build with grey hair and a beard.

Mr Paton wears glasses and when he was last seen he was wearing black trousers with a purple jumper, a green fleece jacket and brown boots.

Sergeant Brian Bisset, of Beauly Police Station, said: “Since Mr Paton was reported missing one year ago, extensive inquiries and rigorous land and water searches have been carried out in order to trace him, however despite our efforts he is still missing.

Mr Paton disappeared one year ago (Police Scotland/PA)

“During our searches we have been assisted by specialist resources including police dogs, our dive and marine unit, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Dundonnel Mountain Rescue Team, HM Coastguard helicopter and members of the local community.

“This is a very upsetting time for Mr Paton’s family.

“We remain committed to finding James and would urge the local community, who have been very supportive, to continue to assist us by passing on any information which could help our investigation.

“Our inquiries to locate him are continuing and we will be following up any information we receive.

“I would again appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact 101 quoting reference number 3111 of December 23 2019.”

Mr Paton’s family thanked the agencies and people who have helped in the search for him so far, adding: “We miss Jim daily and are extremely upset that a year has now passed with no signs of him.

“We are very grateful for the support and concern shown to us by our local community, and hope that this anniversary appeal may jog someone’s memory and urge anyone with information to contact police as it could be crucial in locating him.”