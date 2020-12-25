Couple welcome Christmas baby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A couple in Edinburgh have been given another reason to celebrate this festive season after the arrival of their first son.

Kim and Donald Dallas, aged 33 and 32, welcomed their bundle of Christmas joy in the early hours of December 25.

The Dallas’ haven’t settled on a name yet (NHS Lothian/PA)

They have not yet settled on a name for their baby, who was born at 4.10am at the NHS Lothian birthing centre in Edinburgh, and weighed in at 9lb 2oz.

Although he was not initially due on Christmas Day, their newborn son could be the first of a raft of festive babies.