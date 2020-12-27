Police investigate after men in balaclavas ‘terrify’ driver during car chase

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver had a “terrifying experience” when his car was pursued by a 4×4 carrying two men wearing balaclavas.

Police Scotland said the males behaved in a “threatening manner” in the incident, which took place early in the afternoon of Monday December 21.

The man was driving his black Volkswagen Passat on Rye Road, near to Rye Crescent, in the Barmulloch area of Glasgow when a silver 4×4 vehicle pulled up alongside him.

After noticing the men in balaclavas, the man in the Passat drove off at speed, although the vehicle pursued him along Rye Road and on to Wallacewell Road, before losing sight of him.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Constable Simon Shepherd, from Easterhouse Police Station, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The surrounding area would have been busy at the time with people arriving to collect their children from school and I would urge any witnesses to come forward.

“If you were on or near to Rye Road around 2.30pm last Monday and noticed the two vehicles driving at speed, or anything else which might be relevant, please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area, or anyone with private CCTV, to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.”