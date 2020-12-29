First pictures of Johnnie Walker whisky visitor attraction in Edinburgh revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first artist impressions of a new whisky visitor attraction being built in Edinburgh city centre have been released.

Pictures of how the Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience could look have been revealed ahead of its planned opening in the summer of 2021.

The eight-storey site in the former Frasers building on Princes Street will feature rooftop bars, private dining areas as well as hosting tours, tasting experiences, and live performances.

Images of the Johnnie Walker visitor attraction being built in Edinburgh (Diageo/PA)

The project is part of a £185 million investment in whisky tourism by drinks giant Diageo.

It is being developed by BRC Imagination Arts, which designed attractions including the Guinness Storehouse, Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre and the Museum of Liverpool.

The first images of the planned development show designs for a cocktail bar with views of Edinburgh Castle and the capital’s skyline called the 1820 bar – named after the year the Johnnie Walker brand was founded.

An artist’s impression of a rooftop bar at the former Frasers site on Princes Street (Diageo/PA)

They also show designs for an “Explorers’ Bothy” – another rooftop bar that is expected to stock more than 150 rare bottles and one-of-a-kind cask whiskies and featuring a centrepiece sculpture by Scottish landscape artist Scott Naismith.

Barbara Smith, a managing director for Diageo in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer people a first small taste of what is to come at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

How the Explorers’ Bothy whisky bar could look (Diageo/PA)

“As well as building a whisky visitor experience like no other, we are also creating incredible hospitality and events spaces that will become a landmark destination for people from Edinburgh, Scotland and visitors from around the world.”

Ms Smith added: “We hope people will enjoy this glimpse into Johnnie Walker Princes Street and be excited to see the incredible interiors for themselves when we open our doors in summer 2021.”