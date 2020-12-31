Dog walker witnesses sought after shots fired at house

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police want to speak to two dog walkers believed to have witnessed shots being fired at a property in Paisley.

No-one was injured in the attack on the home in Glencoats Drive at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

Police said two people – one “possibly a child” – were walking a dog in the street at the time and may have seen or heard what happened.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross urged them to come forward.

He said: “Inquiries so far confirm that a firearm was discharged at a property. Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of this reckless act.

“We also believe a dark-coloured vehicle was in the area shortly before the firearm was discharged and left immediately after.

“We continue to appeal for information, and I am particularly keen to speak to two people who were walking a dog on the street at the time – believed to be two males, one possibly a child. It’s possible they may have heard or witnessed the incident.

“I would ask them, or anyone who may have information in connection, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0190 of December 30.

“Local residents will continue to see a highly visible police presence in the area whilst our inquiries continue. If you have any concerns or information in connection, please do speak to our officers who will be carrying out patrols.”