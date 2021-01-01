Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorway traffic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after being hit by a number of vehicles on the M8 in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.45am on Friday.

The 44-year-old pedestrian was struck on the motorway’s westbound carriageway, near junction 4 at East Whitburn.

The road was closed westbound between junctions 3a and 4 but reopened at 11am.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped us so far with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened and I am appealing to anyone else who may have seen this incident to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to the occupants of a white coloured car seen at the time of the collision and anyone else who may have dashcam footage that could help with our enquiries.”