Two motorbikes stolen from industrial estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two motorbikes worth a five-figure sum have been stolen from an industrial estate in Livingston.

The bikes, both KTM 450 SX-F models, were taken from the Houston Industrial Estate, some time between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday December 30.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow of Livingston CID said: “One motorbike is orange and grey with the lettering ‘LAURIS’ on the front and side.

“The second motorbike is orange with ‘METAL MULISHA’ and ‘ROCKSTAR ENERGY’ stickers on the front and side.

It is believed a white van may have been used in the theft (Police Scotland/PA)

“It is believed that a white van may have been used to carry one of the motorbikes away from the business units and the other being pushed away.

“Inquiries into this incident are currently ongoing.

“However, if anyone was in the area around the time of this incident and saw anything that may assist this investigation we are keen for them to get in contact as soon as possible.

“I would also urge anyone who has seen motorbikes matching the description or has noticed them being advertised for sale, or has any information about the location of the bikes to make us aware.”