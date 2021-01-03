Man found dead on Fife farm

A body has been discovered on a farm in Fife.
The body of a 43-year-old man was found on Cardenbarns Farm, Cowdenbeath, at around 10.30am on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife can confirm that the body of a 43-year old man was found on a track within the grounds of Cardenbarns Farm around 10.30am on Saturday, 2 January, 2021.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”
