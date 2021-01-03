Man dies and two children injured in crash

A man has died and two children have been injured in a crash in Perth and Kinross.
The one-vehicle collision happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday on the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee.
It saw a 23-year-old passenger die at the scene and two children – aged seven and five – flown to The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, for treatment.
The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
The road remains closed while officers carry out an investigation.
