Police start investigation after teenager victim of sexual offence in park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Part of a park in Glasgow has been cordoned off by police after a teenage girl was subjected to a sexual offence.

The incident happened in Elder Park on Sunday evening.

Some of the park in the Govan area of the city was cordoned off on Monday morning as police continued their investigations.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers in Glasgow are investigating following a report that a teenage girl was the victim of a sexual offence in the Elder Park area in the evening of Sunday January 3.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”