Kayaker rescued after falling into water

A kayaker has been rescued after falling into the water near Broughty Ferry.
Rescuers went to the scene after a fellow kayaker raised the alarm at around 1.30pm on Monday, Aberdeen Coastguard said.
Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat pulled the man to safety while the all-weather lifeboat was also called out.
The man had been in the water for around 20 minutes by the time he was rescued.
He and the other kayaker, also a man, were showing signs of mild hypothermia and were treated by lifeboat crew while waiting for medical help.
Dundee and Arbroath Coastguard Teams were also involved in the rescue.
