Man stabbed in late-night ‘targeted attack’ in Dundee city centre

A man has been stabbed in Dundee city centre during a late-night attack which police are treating as attempted murder.

The incident, which officers believe was targeted, happened around 1.35am on Monday in Cleghorn Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a 20-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said he is in a stable condition.

He added: “Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious or witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on the circumstances surrounding the incident to get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0197 of Monday, 4 January 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.