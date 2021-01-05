Man dies after A9 crash involving lorry and car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Scrabster Trunk Road at Milnafua at about 9.10pm on Monday.

The 27-year-old man driving the car, a blue Vauxhall Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Appeal following fatal road crash near Alness We are appealing for information following a fatal road crash near Alness. The incident happened around 9.10pm on Monday, 4 January, 2021 on the A9 Inverness to Scrabster Trunk Road at Milnafua. More info:https://t.co/6CWLEnIOZw pic.twitter.com/14MX8XAekR — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 5, 2021

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information surrounding the circumstances of the crash to get in contact with officers.

“At the time of the crash, there was a blue vehicle travelling north who may have witnessed the incident and we would ask the driver to speak to police.

“If you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward and speak to officers.”

The road was closed for about seven hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3301 of Monday January 4.